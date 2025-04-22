SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 597.56 croreNet profit of SBI Cap Securities declined 4.25% to Rs 130.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 597.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 554.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.03% to Rs 592.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 452.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 2239.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1705.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales597.56554.37 8 2239.291705.58 31 OPM %41.0445.71 -48.5245.12 - PBDT188.38196.94 -4 837.40641.94 30 PBT177.67189.60 -6 801.38614.42 30 NP130.79136.60 -4 592.34452.08 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content