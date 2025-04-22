Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS inks agreement with ICICI Securities for upgrading its retail trading platform

TCS inks agreement with ICICI Securities for upgrading its retail trading platform

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services said that it has entered into an agreement with ICICI Securities for modernizing the latter's industry leading retail trading and brokerage platform.

Through this collaboration, TCS aims to deliver a scalable, high performance trading solution for ICICI Securities customers, driving innovation in Indias capital markets.

As part of this initiative, TCS will deploy the trading solution of TCS BaNCS. The solution would help ICICI Securities to improve the agility of its platform.

This collaboration will also enhance ICICI Securities key brokerage functions including order management, connectivity to major exchanges like BSE, NSE, and MCX, online risk management, clearing and settlement, corporate actions, customer management, and contracting.

 

R Vivekanand, president, BFSI products & platforms, TCS said: This partnership with a market leader further extends TCS' leadership in the capital markets industry and validates our commitment to delivering best-in-class trading solutions.

Also Read

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Uphold principles vital for national resurgence: RSS chief to Sangh workers

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 results drag stock 3% as PAT slips 38% YoY

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bk, ITC, M&M drive Sensex 200 pts higher at 79,600; small, midcap gain 1%

TCS

TCS partners with ICICI Securities to modernise brokerage platform

Pope Francis

Who will be the next Pope? History, rules and surprises in Vatican ranks

By transforming ICICI Securities brokerage platform, we are not only enhancing its current capabilities but also future proofing it with cloud readiness, and advanced scalability. This initiative will ensure seamless integration with leading exchanges and facilitate a more agile and robust trading ecosystem in one of the worlds fastest growing markets.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, TCS reported a 1.26% decline in net profit to Rs 12,224 crore while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 3312.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HMA Agro Industries gains on appointing Gulzeb Ahmed as CEO

HMA Agro Industries gains on appointing Gulzeb Ahmed as CEO

HUL gains on acquiring 90.5% stake in Uprising Science for Rs 2,706 crore

HUL gains on acquiring 90.5% stake in Uprising Science for Rs 2,706 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd up for fifth session

Petronet LNG Ltd up for fifth session

Mahindra Logistics climbs as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr

Mahindra Logistics climbs as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon