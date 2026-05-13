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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India opens computational research infrastructure at FSID, IISC

Schaeffler India opens computational research infrastructure at FSID, IISC

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Schaeffler India has announced the opening of a computational research infrastructure at the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), Bengaluru. Part of Schaeffler India's purposeful engagement with IISC, premium research academia, this supported facility strengthens research capabilities by enabling HPC (High- Performance Computing) large-scale simulations, data-intensive modelling and advanced analytics across materials, energy systems, and sustainable mobility. Additionally, these improvements will foster stronger industry collaborations, improved research quality and efficiency, and increased relevance of research in industry projects.

The initiative focuses on expanding FSID's computational facilities through the acquisition of dedicated lab space, advanced in-rack cooling systems, power backup and high-performance hybrid computing workstations or clusters. These enhancements will significantly improve computational efficiency and support cutting-edge research.

 

The enhanced facility will benefit a wide range of stakeholders directly, including faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), FSID-incubated startups, external startups and MSMEs accessing advanced digital infrastructure, industry partners engaged in R&D collaborations. Indirectly, the expanded infrastructure will support PhD scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and the broader academic and industrial ecosystem.

Schaeffler India has also signed a Master Research Agreement (MRA) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), setting foundation for multiple future research projects and further strengthening its commitment to collaborative innovation and advanced research.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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