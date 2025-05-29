Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Scoda Tubes IPO subscribed 8.11 times

Scoda Tubes IPO subscribed 8.11 times

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

The offer received bids for 9.60 crore shares as against 1.12 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Scoda Tubes received bids for 9,60,85,200 shares as against 1,18,46,169 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (29 May 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 May 2025 and it will close on 30 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 15714286 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 130 and 16923077 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 140, aggregating Rs 220 crore.

 

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure related to expanding production capacity of seamless and welded tubes and pipes amounting to Rs 76.99 crore, funding the part incremental working capital requirements of the company amounting to Rs 110 crore, and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

The company is expanding capacity of stainless steel seamless products by approximately 10,000 tpa to reach a total capacity of 20,068 tpa and stainless steel welded products by byapproximately 12,130 tpa to reach a total capacity of 13,150 tpa. The total project cost is Rs 104.984 crore. The seamless manufacturing facility is expected to start commercial production by January 2026, and the welded manufacturing facility is expected to start commercial production by March 2026. As of December 31, 2024, the companys outstanding working capital facility in the form of short-term borrowings is Rs 118.616 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Scoda Tubes on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, raised Rs 65.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4,714,200 shares at Rs 140 each to 6 anchor investors.

Scoda Tubes, incorporated in 2008, is a Gujarat-based manufacturer of stainless steel seamless and welded tubes and pipes. It operates a single manufacturing facility in Mehsana with a strong focus on seamless products, which contribute over 85% of revenue.

The company serves both domestic and international markets across industries like oil & gas, chemicals, power, pharma, and transportation, exporting to over 11 countries. Scoda is ISO and PED certified and markets its products under the brand Scoda Tubes.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.91 crore and total income of Rs 361.17 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ceenik Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Japanese shares soar higher, Nikkei jumps 1.88%

Japanese shares soar higher, Nikkei jumps 1.88%

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.70%

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

