Sensex gains 767 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 767.85 points or 0.98% to 79,360.82. The Nifty 50 index gained 276.60 points or 1.15% to 24,269.15. The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.82% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.26%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,599 shares rose and 986 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged. The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level. Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in three previous trading sessions.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 9.97% to 16.87.

Results today:

Radico Khaitan (up 1.06%), Sula Vineyards (up 1.72%), Aadhar Housing Finance (up 2.04%), Abbott India (up 1.37%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) (up 1.18%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure (up 3.20%), Apollo Tyres (up 1.12%), Balaji Amines (up 2.34%), BASF India (up 0.36%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 0.79%), Coromandel International (up 0.41%), ESAB India (up 0.59%), GMM Pfaudler (down 0.77%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.31%), Gokaldas Exports (down 1.56%), Godawari Power & Ispat (up 0.34%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 4.16%), Happy Forgings (up 0.13%), Harsha Engineers International (up 0.92%), ITD Cementation India (down 1.19%), Lemon Tree Hotels (up 1.08%), Pidilite Industries (up 1%), Welspun Corp (up 0.88%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 2.80% to 12,941.10. The index tumbled 5.16% in the past three trading sessions.

Oil India (up 7.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 6.47%), Castrol India (up 4.82%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3%), GAIL (India) (up 2.93%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.84%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.63%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.98%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.69%) and Petronet LNG (up 1.65%) edged higher.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas (down 0.88%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.43%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bosch declined 1.19%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 13.9% YoY to Rs 466 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 4,317 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 4,158 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Gulf Oil Lubricants surged 8.63% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24% to Rs 84 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 10% YoY to Rs 894 crore during the quarter.

3M India rose 0.35%. The company reported 22% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 157 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 129 crore posed in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell marginally YoY to Rs 1,047 crore in Q1 FY25.

