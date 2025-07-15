Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 355 pts; realty shares climb; VIX slides 2.77%

Sensex jumps 355 pts; realty shares climb; VIX slides 2.77%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Realty shares extended gains for second consecutive day.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 355.14 points or 0.44% to 82,612.69. The Nifty 50 index added 124.35 points or 0.50% to 25,209.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.90%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,549 shares rose and 1,305 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

 

Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.77% to 11.65. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,267.30 at a premium of 57.5 points as compared with the spot at 25,209.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.2 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.22% to 988.15. The index added 2.62% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (up 4.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.01%), Anant Raj (up 1.66%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.55%) and Godrej Properties (up 1.51%), DLF (up 1.44%), Lodha Developers (up 1.36%), Raymond (up 1.21%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.17%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation rose 3.07% after the company entered into a long-term agreement with Petronet LNG (PLL) for the regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

KPI Green Energy added 2.87% after the company has received the letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the development of 150 MW gridconnected wind power projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

