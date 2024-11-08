Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares underpressure

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares underpressure

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with limited losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark. Media shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 130.77 points or 0.16% to 79,418.29. The Nifty 50 index lost 58.55 points or 0.24% to 24,140.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,383 shares rose and 2,535 shares fell. A total of 102 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index slipped 1.89% to 1,964.80. The index fell 2.09% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Den Networks (down 3.31%), Saregama India (down 2.53%), PVR Inox (down 2.39%), Tips Music (down 2.15%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.89%), Dish TV India (down 1.88%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.73%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.69%), Sun TV Network (down 1.25%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.96%) declined.

More From This Section

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.12% to 6.900 as compared with previous close 6.908.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.3775, compared with its close of 84.3250 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 Dec 2024 settlement fell 0.32% to Rs 77,164.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 104.50.

The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.69% to to 4.317.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Jan 2025 settlement declined 73 cents or 0.97% to $74.90 a barrel.

Stocks in spotlight:

MRF declined 1.83% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 19.77% to Rs 470.70 crore despite 10.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,881.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

NRB Bearings jumped 4.29% after the company's consolidated net profit increased 45.92% to Rs 35.94 crore on 8.07% rise in net sales to Rs 301.51 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

State Bank of India declined 2.07%. The bank standalone net profit rose 27.92% to Rs 18,331.44 crore on 15.13% increase in total income to Rs 129,141.11 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 rev falls 3.4% to Rs 37,634 cr, operating profit tanks 14% YoY

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex treads water at 79,400; China unveils $839 bn local govt debt swap

Donald Trump, Trump

After Donald Trump's election win, many Americans research moving abroad

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon