Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trades with moderate gains; realty shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with moderate gains; realty shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains the in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,250 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 385.81 points or 0.47% to 82,414.23. The Nifty 50 index added 126.25 points or 0.50% to 25,263.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.36%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,154 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 2.80% to 913.20. The index declined 0.94% in the past trading session.

 

Also Read

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Tata Comm rallies 7%, nears record high; what's driving Tata group stock?

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high; Nifty near 25,300; Realty index up 2.5%; Persistent 7%

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

Upendra Kushwaha

Nothing is well in NDA: Upendra Kushwaha shows dissatisfaction over seats

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO fully booked; check share allotment status, latest GMP

Sobha (up 3.01%), Godrej Properties (up 2.45%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.1%), Lodha Developers (up 1.97%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.86%), DLF (up 1.5%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.42%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.3%), Anant Raj (up 1.29%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 1.05%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sula Vineyards declined 0.38%. The company reported a 1.1% fall in net revenue to Rs 139.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 141.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.47%. The company and its material subsidiary together secured solar PV module orders aggregating Rs 689.47 crore.

Godrej Properties (GPL) added 3.82% after it has announced the acquisition of a 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near the prominent Sarjapur road corridor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Tech Mahindra, Thyrocare Tech, Persistent Systems, Navneet Education

Stock Alert: Tech Mahindra, Thyrocare Tech, Persistent Systems, Navneet Education

Tech Mahindra Q2 PAT climbs 5% QoQ to Rs 1,194 cr

Tech Mahindra Q2 PAT climbs 5% QoQ to Rs 1,194 cr

IMF lifts India growth projection to 6.6% for 2025

IMF lifts India growth projection to 6.6% for 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon