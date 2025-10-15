Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nothing is well in NDA: Upendra Kushwaha shows dissatisfaction over seats

Nothing is well in NDA: Upendra Kushwaha shows dissatisfaction over seats

NDA leaders had on Tuesday claimed that seat allocation among alliance partners had been settled amicably and that discussions were in the final stages

Upendra Kushwaha

In an earlier post on X, Kushwaha apologised to his party workers after the formula was announced (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Expressing dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing arrangement within the ruling NDA in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said, "This time, nothing is well in NDA."  Kuswaha, who left for Delhi on Wednesday to meet senior BJP leaders, told reporters at the airport that "Everything will be fine. With this hope and belief, we are going to Delhi."  According to party insiders, Kushwaha is not happy with the six seats allotted to his party. He is also not happy with the allocation of the Mahua seat to another NDA constituent, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

 

Efforts to convince Kushwaha by senior BJP leaders in Patna failed to make any headway.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and other state BJP leaders met Kushwaha here on Tuesday evening.

The meeting continued till late at night, after which Kushwaha told reporters, "This time, nothing is well in NDA..

NDA leaders had on Tuesday claimed that seat allocation among alliance partners had been settled amicably and that discussions were in the final stages.

Also Read

Upendra Kushwaha

NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha

Nitish may stay as Bihar CM, but should step down as JD(U) chief: Kushwaha

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high; Nifty near 25,300; Realty index up 2.5%; Persistent 7%

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO fully booked; check share allotment status, latest GMP

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

However, discontent among smaller allies surfaced soon after.

According to the agreed formula, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats, while Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and RLM will field candidates in six constituencies each.

Both HAM, led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM have voiced displeasure over the arrangement.

In an earlier post on X, Kushwaha apologised to his party workers after the formula was announced.

"Dear friends/colleagues, I seek your forgiveness. The number of seats which we have got is not as per your expectations. I understand that this decision will hurt those colleagues who aspired to be candidates of our party. Today, in many homes, food might not have been cooked. However, I am sure you all understand the constraints and limitations of both me and the party. I humbly request you to let the anger subside, and then you will yourself realise how appropriate or inappropriate the decision is. Time will tell the rest".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: ECI directs enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Kishor vows to target 100 most corrupt politicians, bureaucrats if elected

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

Congress, Congress flag

CEC approves Bihar poll candidates; Congress gains clarity on quality seats

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP releases second list of 48 candidates for upcoming Bihar Assembly polls

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Upendra Kushwaha NDA Bihar Assembly Elections BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon