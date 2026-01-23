SG Mart consolidated net profit declines 61.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 1644.43 crore

Net profit of SG Mart declined 61.70% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 1644.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1334.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

