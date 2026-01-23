Friday, January 23, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shah Foods reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.52 -100 OPM %0-3.85 -PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 NP-0.05-0.02 -150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indices trade with major cuts; realty shares slumps; VIX jumps 3.76%

Indices trade with major cuts; realty shares slumps; VIX jumps 3.76%

Monarch Networth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Monarch Networth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance