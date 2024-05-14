Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 5432.81 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 88.53% to Rs 2395.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1270.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 20520.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17852.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shree Cement rose 28.36% to Rs 674.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 525.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 5432.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5432.815100.1920520.9817852.3326.1717.4322.0116.581509.40963.654856.523155.71807.09490.832959.201495.04674.88525.772395.701270.70