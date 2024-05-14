Business Standard
Chowgule Steamships reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.14 crore
Net profit of Chowgule Steamships reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2017.14% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.14% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.140 0 4.092.57 59 OPM %-6.140 -24.6910.89 - PBDT0.68-1.29 LP 3.970.05 7840 PBT0.57-1.42 LP 3.52-0.45 LP NP0.53-1.42 LP 7.410.35 2017
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

