Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 16.36 crore
Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 45.97% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.60% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 55.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.3618.38 -11 55.3058.81 -6 OPM %6.429.85 -8.8211.61 - PBDT1.221.95 -37 5.428.33 -35 PBT0.851.56 -46 3.966.85 -42 NP0.671.24 -46 2.975.00 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Ludlow Jute &amp; Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 24.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Tasty Dairy Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chowgule Steamships reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GBPUSD Loses Momentum On Weak UK Labour Market Report

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit rises 57.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 56.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon