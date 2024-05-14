Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 16.36 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 40.60% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 55.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 45.97% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.3618.3855.3058.816.429.858.8211.611.221.955.428.330.851.563.966.850.671.242.975.00