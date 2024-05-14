Business Standard
Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 31.19 crore
Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics declined 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.20% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.45% to Rs 123.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.1925.54 22 123.07100.51 22 OPM %25.1029.84 -26.5725.73 - PBDT5.565.36 4 23.5818.81 25 PBT0.200.87 -77 4.103.14 31 NP0.200.24 -17 3.122.05 52
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

