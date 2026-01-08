Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1545.7, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.19% jump in NIFTY and a 1.02% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1545.7, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25924.45. The Sensex is at 84326.41, down 0.75%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 6.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23286.25, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

