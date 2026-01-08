Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meesho slips on senior management changes, lock-in expiry overhang

Meesho slips on senior management changes, lock-in expiry overhang

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Meesho dropped 4.36% to Rs 165.65 after the company disclosed changes in its senior management, triggering concerns around leadership churn.

In an exchange filing, Meesho said Megha Agarwal, General Manager Business and a senior management personnel, tendered her resignation on 7 January 2026. The company added that detailed disclosures will be made at the prescribed time.

Separately, the company announced an internal role change. Milan Partani, currently General Manager User Growth and Content Commerce, will assume the role of General Manager Commerce Platform and will continue to be classified as a senior management personnel.

The stock had already come under pressure in the previous session, slipping about 5% after the expiry of a one-month shareholder lock-in period. Around 10.99 crore shares, or nearly 2% of the companys outstanding equity, reportedly became eligible for trading following the lock-in expiry. Market participants noted that eligibility does not necessarily translate into immediate selling.

 

Meesho made its stock market debut on 10 December 2025. The stock is up 49.23% over its IPO price of Rs 111 and has gained 2.76% from its listing price of Rs 161.20.

Also Read

Germany

Hundreds of Indian students in Germany face visa risk: What went wrong

Stock Market LIVE, January 8, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infosys drag Sensex 700 pts; Nifty tests 25,900; SMIDs down over 1%

Balaji Amines share price rose on January 8, 2026

Balaji Amines gets ₹258-crore incentive for Solarpur unit; stock jumps 13%

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes

Air India

Air India takes delivery of its first line fit Dreamliner in over 8 years

Post listing, the stock surged 57.97% from its listing price to hit a record high of Rs 254.65 on 18 December 2025, before witnessing profit-taking. The stock is currently down about 35% from its peak levels.

The companys initial public offering had seen strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 79.03 times. The IPO was open for subscription between December 3 and December 5 at a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

Meesho has said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, invest in technology and AI talent, scale up marketing and brand-building initiatives, pursue inorganic growth opportunities and meet general corporate requirements.

Meesho operates a multi-sided e-commerce platform connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. Order fulfilment is handled through its in-house logistics arm, Valmo, along with third-party logistics partners.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 700.72 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 5,577.54 crore. Net merchandise value per annual transacting seller grew at a CAGR of 16.86% between FY23 and FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Niyogin Fintech posts 91% jump revenue; ;loan AUM rises to Rs 321 crore

Niyogin Fintech posts 91% jump revenue; ;loan AUM rises to Rs 321 crore

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for fifth session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for fifth session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for five straight sessions

IDFC First Bank gains after cutting savings account interest rates

IDFC First Bank gains after cutting savings account interest rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill