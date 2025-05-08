Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the March 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1618.94 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 18.09% to Rs 528.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1618.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1516.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.60% to Rs 2461.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1690.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 6345.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5814.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1618.941516.62 7 6345.745814.50 9 OPM %76.3374.09 -76.3775.59 - PBDT893.95774.74 15 3460.842942.38 18 PBT734.39615.30 19 2819.132324.84 21 NP528.03447.14 18 2461.021690.25 46

