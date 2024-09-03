Business Standard
Shubham Polyspin Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Vishal Bearings Ltd, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd and Matrimony.com Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2024.
Vishal Bearings Ltd, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd and Matrimony.com Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2024.
Shubham Polyspin Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 27.46 at 03-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 93990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8199 shares in the past one month.
Vishal Bearings Ltd spiked 14.02% to Rs 134.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8927 shares in the past one month.
Geojit Financial Services Ltd soared 11.50% to Rs 151.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Apollo Pipes Ltd advanced 10.80% to Rs 656. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9850 shares in the past one month.
Matrimony.com Ltd gained 9.25% to Rs 814. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11786 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

