Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:39 PM IST
Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 0.250.21 19 OPM %28.5716.67 -0-23.81 - PBDT0.100.10 0 0.180.13 38 PBT0.100.10 0 0.180.13 38 NP0.090.08 13 0.150.11 36

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

