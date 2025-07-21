Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Energy India appoints Navonil Roy as Execution Unit Head (Grid Technologies Products Switchgear)

Siemens Energy India appoints Navonil Roy as Execution Unit Head (Grid Technologies Products Switchgear)

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

With effect from 21 July 2025

Siemens Energy India announced the appointment of Navonil Roy as Execution Unit Head (Grid Technologies Products Switchgear) of the Company with effect from 21 July 2025.

Roy has over 20 years of experience in Hitachi Energy (previously ABB), where he has worked across value chain in various senior positions in India and abroad. In his last assignment at Hitachi Energy, Roy worked as General Manager - GIS and Hybrid Switchgear Factory in India.

Roy holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves fall $3.04 billion to $699.74 billion

India's forex reserves fall $3.04 billion to $699.74 billion

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 2.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 2.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon