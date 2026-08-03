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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Siemens Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3887.5, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.86% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% drop in NIFTY and a 11.11% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3887.5, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24582.1. The Sensex is at 78714.16, up 0.79%. Siemens Ltd has risen around 8.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38729.55, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3899.5, up 4.6% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 29.86% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% drop in NIFTY and a 11.11% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 100.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST