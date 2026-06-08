Sigma Advanced bags $21.97 million export order for artillery shell bodies

Sigma Advanced Systems has secured an export contract worth $21.97 million (around Rs 208 crore) for the manufacture and supply of 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to a North American customer.

The contract will be executed over six months, with production and deliveries scheduled to be completed within the period. The order marks a strategic expansion for the company in the munitions space, transitioning from a fuze manufacturer to a full-scale artillery shell component producer.

According to the company, the development strengthens its position as a comprehensive global defence manufacturing partner with end-to-end engineering and precision production capabilities.

The project involves the production of 155 mm artillery shell bodies, a critical structural component of ammunition requiring advanced metallurgical expertise, precision machining, heat treatment, and stringent quality assurance processes. Sigma has obtained the necessary export authorisation from the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence.

The company said the scale of the order underscores its ability to execute high-volume, mission-critical defence manufacturing programmes for global clients.

The 155 mm artillery calibre is widely used across NATO and allied defence systems and continues to see sustained global demand for ammunition and related components.

The contract represents an important milestone in Sigma Advanced Systems continued expansion into global defence markets. While the company has built long-standing relationships with leading global aerospace and defence OEMs, this engagement further strengthens its credentials as a trusted international manufacturing partner in the defence sector.

The order also reflects a broader shift in global supply chains, with international customers increasingly seeking reliable, high-quality manufacturing partners capable of delivering critical defence products at scale. Sigma believes this engagement creates a strong foundation for future opportunities in ammunition manufacturing and related defence programmes.

On its outlook, Sigma Advanced Systems said that with production anchored in India and participation in international defence programmes continuing to grow, the company remains focused on expanding its global footprint while contributing to Indias emergence as a major defence manufacturing hub. The company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, engineering capabilities, and quality systems to meet the evolving requirements of global defence and aerospace customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Kalidindi, CEO & Executive Director, Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "This contract reflects the confidence international customers place in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and in Sigma's ability to deliver complex, high-precision products at scale. Manufacturing artillery shell bodies requires deep expertise in metallurgy, precision engineering, process control, and quality assurance. This order strengthens our position within the global defence supply chain and demonstrates our ability to support international customers with world-class manufacturing capabilities from India."

Sigma Microsystems is engaged in providing Embedded system solutions, with hardware and software, backed by its sound expertise in microprocessors, digital signal processors, VLSI designs and real-time systems. The company offers embedded modules and sub-stations, test benches and ATE, embedded boards, bus based boards and other related products.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 1,400.7% to Rs 129.81 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 8.65 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 469% to Rs 322.82 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 56.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

The scrip fell 3.41% to Rs 421 on the BSE.

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