Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 61.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.09% to Rs 25.59 croreNet profit of Sigma Solve rose 61.80% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.09% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.5917.05 50 OPM %29.8630.97 -PBDT9.025.70 58 PBT8.805.45 61 NP6.654.11 62
