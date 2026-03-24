SiliConch Systems merges with L&T Semiconductor Technologies

SiliConch Systems (SSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) and a step-down subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has been amalgamated with and into L&T Semiconductor Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Regional Director, Western Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, vide order dated 13 March 2026.

The Appointed Date for the Scheme is 10 August 2025.

The certified copy of the aforesaid order approving the amalgamation of SiliConch Systems with and into L&T Semiconductor Technologies, has been filed with the Registrar of Companies today, i.e. 24 March 2026, which is the effective date of the amalgamation in terms of the Scheme. Accordingly, SiliConch Systems has ceased to be a step down subsidiary of the Company with effect from 24 March 2026.

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