Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SiliConch Systems merges with L&T Semiconductor Technologies

SiliConch Systems merges with L&T Semiconductor Technologies

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

SiliConch Systems (SSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) and a step-down subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has been amalgamated with and into L&T Semiconductor Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Regional Director, Western Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, vide order dated 13 March 2026.

The Appointed Date for the Scheme is 10 August 2025.

The certified copy of the aforesaid order approving the amalgamation of SiliConch Systems with and into L&T Semiconductor Technologies, has been filed with the Registrar of Companies today, i.e. 24 March 2026, which is the effective date of the amalgamation in terms of the Scheme. Accordingly, SiliConch Systems has ceased to be a step down subsidiary of the Company with effect from 24 March 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel invests USD 180 million in T Steel Holdings

Tata Steel invests USD 180 million in T Steel Holdings

Axis Bank allots 1.97 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.97 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys announces extension of strategic collaboration with The University of Nottingham

Infosys announces extension of strategic collaboration with The University of Nottingham

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO subscribed 1.05 times

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO subscribed 1.05 times

BPCL secures contract for supplying green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery

BPCL secures contract for supplying green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWho is Mohammad GhalibafGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance