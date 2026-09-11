Silver Touch Technologies secures comprehensive IT services contract from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Silver Touch Technologies has been engaged by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to provide comprehensive management and OEM authorised support of the core IT infrastructure underpinning GUVNL's enterprise systems.

This engagement covers the computer servers, storage Systems, SAN-Switches, Tape Library and backup architecture with Silver Touch committed to ensuring application uptime services at a 99% SLA that empower GUVNL's e-Urja platform, the ERP backbone connecting the state's electricity generation, transmission and distribution utilities and serving over a crore consumer.