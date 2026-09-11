Friday, September 11, 2026 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies secures comprehensive IT services contract from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Silver Touch Technologies secures comprehensive IT services contract from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Silver Touch Technologies has been engaged by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to provide comprehensive management and OEM authorised support of the core IT infrastructure underpinning GUVNL's enterprise systems.

This engagement covers the computer servers, storage Systems, SAN-Switches, Tape Library and backup architecture with Silver Touch committed to ensuring application uptime services at a 99% SLA that empower GUVNL's e-Urja platform, the ERP backbone connecting the state's electricity generation, transmission and distribution utilities and serving over a crore consumer.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Raymond's aerospace arm wins order from leading Indian aerospace and defence major

Raymond's aerospace arm wins order from leading Indian aerospace and defence major

Atishay wins work order from Municipal Corporation Ludhiana

Atishay wins work order from Municipal Corporation Ludhiana

Repco Home Finance announces cessation of Director and Chief Development Officer

Repco Home Finance announces cessation of Director and Chief Development Officer

Moody's upgrades Piramal Finance's credit ratings and outlook

Moody's upgrades Piramal Finance's credit ratings and outlook

Spectrum Electrical Industries raises Rs 324.98 cr via equity issuance

Spectrum Electrical Industries raises Rs 324.98 cr via equity issuance

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST