SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

SJS Enterprises added 2.24% to Rs 1,469.15 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BOE Varitronix (BOEVX), HongKong, to collaborate on manufacturing automotive displays in India.The MoU envisages transfer of technology by BOEVX to SJS for setting up assembly and optical bonding of display screens, including localization of cover glass and backlight units for the four-wheeler automotive market in India. Subject to successful feasibility study and grant of necessary approvals, the arrangement may be formalized through a technical assistance agreement (TAA) or a joint venture (JV) between both parties.
SJS Enterprises provides aesthetic products and solutions primarily serving the automotive and consumer appliance industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including decals, 3D lux badges, overlays, aluminium badges, chrome-plated parts, and optical plastics.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.2% to Rs 34.57 crore on 11.2% increase in net sales to Rs 208.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter hits an all-time high at Rs 1,500 in intraday today.
