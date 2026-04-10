SJVN ends higher after appointing Parthajit De as CFO

SJVN jumped 2.04% to end at Rs 72.13 after the company's board approved the appointment of Parthajit De as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 10 April 2026.

Parthajit De is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) with almost 30 years of post-qualification experience. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and has completed CGMA from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

Currently, he is a director (finance) of the company, a Navratna Company of the Government of India under the Ministry of Power. Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), he was in-charge of Corporate Accounts & Policy Section, Corporate Tax Cell and Employment Benefit Trusts at Corporate Office, NHPC Limited and was a nominee Director on the Board of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Ltd., (a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC).

He has a fine blend of experience both at Project sites and at Corporate Office. His journey with NHPC started at Rangit Project, Sikkim, and thereafter he served at Teesta Low Dam Projects, West Bengal, Siang Basin Projects, Arunachal Pradesh and at Rural Roads Project, Bihar, where he played vital roles including capitalization of projects, setting up financial systems in new projects, etc. At Corporate Office, he headed the Committee for first time adoption of Ind AS in 2016-17.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The company reported a 50.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,081.97 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 670.99 crore in the corresponding period last year.