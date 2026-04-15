SJVN Ltd gains for fifth session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.2, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% gain in NIFTY and a 13.56% gain in the Nifty Energy.

SJVN Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.2, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. SJVN Ltd has added around 8.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.