Sobha Ltd Slips 4.5%

Sobha Ltd fell 4.5% today to trade at Rs 1405.95. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.43% to quote at 6942.24. The index is up 1.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.6% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 110.59 % over last one year compared to the 19.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 8.96% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13725 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28486 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1577.35 on 20 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 412.4 on 29 Mar 2023.

