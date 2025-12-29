Monday, December 29, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra Projects jumps on bagging Rs 342-crore solar order from MPUVNL

Madhav Infra Projects jumps on bagging Rs 342-crore solar order from MPUVNL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Madhav Infra Projects surged 8.63% to Rs 11.45 after the company announced that it has received multiple Letters of Award (LoAs) worth Rs 342 crore from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL), a Government of Madhya Pradesh enterprise.

According to an exchange filing, the orders are for the implementation of grid-connected solar PVbased power plants under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme, which includes feeder solarisation under the PM KUSUM-C scheme. The generated power will be sold to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL).

The total value of the orders stands at Rs 342 crore. The projects will be executed within 18 months from the date of signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

 

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Madhav Infra projects are engaged in the business of infrastructure development & solar power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 200.7% to Rs 12.54 crore on a 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 106.82 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

USD/JPY hovers around 156 mark as BOJ sayd it is desirable to steadily raise interest rates

USD/JPY hovers around 156 mark as BOJ sayd it is desirable to steadily raise interest rates

Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon