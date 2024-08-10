J A Finance standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of J A Finance rose 45.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.681.0069.1266.000.360.270.360.270.290.20