J A Finance standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.00% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of J A Finance rose 45.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.681.00 -32 OPM %69.1266.00 -PBDT0.360.27 33 PBT0.360.27 33 NP0.290.20 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content