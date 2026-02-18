Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty gains after appointing Avinash Yadav as chief information officer

Spandana Sphoorty gains after appointing Avinash Yadav as chief information officer

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial advanced 1.79% to Rs 252.60 after the company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Avinash Yadav as chief information officer (CIO), effective 17 February 2026.

The appointment was made based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Avinash Yadav is a seasoned technology leader with expertise in leading high impact technology projects, AI/ML models, technical operations and IT governance. He brings a unique blend of expertise (NBFC, HFC, FinTechs) and a track record of success in driving IT operations, high-impact technology and digital transformation programs to enable greater customer experience, business growth and operational efficiency.

 

He has been recognised among the Top 50 Tech Leaders in NBFCs by ET Edge and was awarded Best CTO/CIO of the Year 2025 by UBS Forums. Prior to joining Spandana Sphoorty Financial, he was associated with IIFL Samasta Finance. The company also clarified that Yadav is not related to any director on the board.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is primarily engaged in the business of microfinance, providing small-value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 94.97 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 440.20 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income slipped 56.9% year on year to Rs 245.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy allots 1.01 cr convertible warrants priced at Rs 470.23

KPI Green Energy allots 1.01 cr convertible warrants priced at Rs 470.23

EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 37 seats across 10 states; voting on March 16

EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 37 seats across 10 states; voting on March 16

Indices trade with small cuts; IT shares slumps; VIX tanks 3.01%

Indices trade with small cuts; IT shares slumps; VIX tanks 3.01%

Power Mech rises after securing Rs 1,005-cr thermal power orders

Power Mech rises after securing Rs 1,005-cr thermal power orders

Safari Inds signs 20-year Carlton brand licence

Safari Inds signs 20-year Carlton brand licence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance