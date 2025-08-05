Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 42.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 49462.60 croreNet profit of Bharti Airtel rose 42.98% to Rs 5947.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4159.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 49462.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38506.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49462.6038506.40 28 OPM %56.2851.18 -PBDT22969.5015830.40 45 PBT10504.405290.30 99 NP5947.904159.90 43
