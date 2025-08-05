CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 24.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 93.91 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings rose 24.36% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales93.9178.92 19 OPM %29.5327.65 -PBDT40.8433.23 23 PBT37.4430.43 23 NP25.7820.73 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content