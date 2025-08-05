Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 24.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 7906.37 croreNet profit of Torrent Power declined 24.77% to Rs 731.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 972.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 7906.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9033.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7906.379033.73 -12 OPM %18.7620.57 -PBDT1375.611674.13 -18 PBT985.341314.65 -25 NP731.44972.24 -25
