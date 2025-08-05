Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 4.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 492.93 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 4.83% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 492.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 474.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales492.93474.03 4 OPM %9.7110.57 -PBDT49.6548.39 3 PBT38.4437.47 3 NP29.1127.77 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

