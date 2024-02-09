Sensex (    %)
                        
BHEL bags contract from Haryana Power Generation Corp worth Rs 5,500 crore

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has received an EPC contract worth Rs 5,500 crore from Haryana Power Generation Corporation (HPGCL).
The EPC package is for setting up one 800 MW ultra supercritical expansion unit at Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, India.
The scope of the contract is for supply of equipment - boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and c&i, balance of plant packages; Erection & Commissioning; and civil works.
The said project has to be executed within a period of 57 months.
Bharat Heavy Electricals is engaged in design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz, power, transmission, industry and transportation.
The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore in Q2 FY24 as against net profit of Rs 12.10 crore reported in Q2 FY23. Net sales rose marginally to Rs 4,944.78 crore in Q2 FY24 from Rs 4,927.95 crore recorded in Q2 FY23.
The scrip fell 1.26% to currently trade at Rs 228 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

