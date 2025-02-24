Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Granules India, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Hazoor Multi Projects, Lemon Tree Hotels

Stock Alert: Granules India, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Hazoor Multi Projects, Lemon Tree Hotels

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares are banned from F&O Trading on 24 February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Granules India said that its board has approved to acquire 100% stake in Senn Chemicals AG, a Switzerland based company, for a total consideration of Rs 192.5 crore (CHF 20 million).

Lupin said that it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, USA.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review as listed hereunder. These changes shall become effective from 28 March 2025 (close of 27 March 2025).

 

According to latest press release issued the NSE Indices, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Britannia Industries have been excluded from the Nifty 50 index. They are being replaced by Jio Financial Services and Zomato.

Bharti Airtel said that its board has approved to acquire additional 5% stake in Airtel Africa, wholly owned subsidiary, through Airtel Africa Mauritius (AAML) in one or more tranches during FY24-25.

Hazoor Multi Projects said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 102.10 crore from Venkatesh Infra Projects.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the supply of a 2x25 KV overhead equipment (OHE) and power supply installation (PSI) system from South Western Railway, with the project valued at Rs 156.35 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Resort, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

