Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 27.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 340.11 croreNet profit of Stove Kraft rose 27.20% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 340.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 314.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales340.11314.45 8 OPM %10.4710.07 -PBDT30.4425.96 17 PBT13.3410.92 22 NP10.438.20 27
