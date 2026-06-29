Strides Pharma rises after divesting stake in Pivot Path to Ascent Capital consortium

Strides Pharma Science added 2.69% to Rs 1112.30 after the company announced a strategic investment by a consortium led by Ascent Capital, along with co investor Vintage Classic, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Pivot Path.

The transaction values Pivot Path at Rs 230 crore on a post-money basis. This would enable Strides to realise Rs 100 crore while retaining a 20% stake. The deal also includes a primary capital infusion of Rs 50 crore to accelerate Pivot Path's next phase of growth.

Pivot Path originated within Arco Lab, Strides' Global Capability Centre (GCC), where it developed capabilities across life sciences consulting, digital transformation, quality and compliance, and technology-enabled operational services.

As demand from external pharmaceutical and life sciences companies grew, the business evolved into an independent platform serving industry-leading customers. To support its next phase of growth, serve global customers effectively, build agentic-AI platforms, and enable access to external capital, the business was carved out into Pivot Path.

Pivot Path has established a profitable operating platform serving specialised, high-value segments within the life sciences industry. For FY26, the carved-out business reported revenue of Rs 144.7 crore and EBITDA of Rs 16.9 crore.

Following completion of the transaction Pivot Path shall be reclassified as an associate of Strides Pharma.

Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO of Strides, said: Pivot Path exemplifies Strides proven capability to identify, incubate and scale high-potential businesses.

Over the past years, we have built a platform with specialised capabilities, a growing customer base and a strong foundation for future growth. As the business enters its next phase, we believe this is the right time to bring in a strategic investment partner with the expertise and capital to accelerate its growth.

Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It develops and manufactures a wide range of niche and technically complex pharmaceutical products.

The company had reported 54.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 126.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 82.19 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 11.17% YoY to Rs 1,323.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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