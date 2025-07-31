Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slips 20% YoY to Rs 2,279 cr

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 1.18% to Rs 1,714.45 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 19.64% to Rs 2,278.63 crore despite of 10.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 13,786.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The drop in profit was primarily due to a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 818 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 3,990.8 crore in Q1 FY26, up 16.6% YoY.

In Q1 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 4,301.7 crore (including other operating revenues), up 19.2%, with resulting EBITDA margin of 31.1%.

India formulations sales were Rs 4,721.1 crore for Q1 FY26, a growth of 13.9% over Q1 FY25 and accounted for 34.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

 

US formulation sales were $473 million for Q1 FY26, up 13.9% over Q1 FY25 and accounted for 29.3% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Global Innovative Medicines (formerly the specialty business) sales were $311 million for Q1FY26, up 16.9% over Q1 last year and accounted for 19.3% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales in emerging markets were $298 million for Q1FY26, up by 5.1% and accounted for 18.5% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were $219 million for Q1FY26, up by 15.5% and accounted for 13.6% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

In Q1 FY26, external sales of API were at Rs 540.4 crore, up by 9.3%. The companys API portfolio supports formulation business and API customers across geographies.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director, said, Sun had a strong performance during the quarter, where the overall growth reflects steady progress across all our markets. India continues to show strong momentum, contributing meaningfully to our performance. The U.S. launch of LEQSELVI represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata. LEQSELVI augments our portfolio in dermatology and adds a growth engine to our Innovative Medicines business.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the worlds leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

