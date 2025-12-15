Monday, December 15, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun TV Network Ltd soars 1.4%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 570.35, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% fall in NIFTY and a 27.47% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 570.35, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 26012.4. The Sensex is at 85193.94, down 0.09%. Sun TV Network Ltd has dropped around 0.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1409.85, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

