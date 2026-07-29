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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1509.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.29% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% fall in NIFTY and a 9.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1509.5, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Nestle India Ltd has added around 7.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48881.2, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1515.4, up 1.4% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 35.29% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% fall in NIFTY and a 9.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 76.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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