Sun TV Network Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.33% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% slide in NIFTY and a 11.7% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 12.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1360.4, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.