Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 57.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 83.71 croreNet profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 57.43% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 83.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.7193.17 -10 OPM %4.506.73 -PBDT3.355.65 -41 PBT1.824.11 -56 NP1.493.50 -57
