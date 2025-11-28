Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Refex Industries Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd and Cemindia Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 November 2025.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd surged 12.30% to Rs 13.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Refex Industries Ltd soared 12.22% to Rs 359.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19966 shares in the past one month.

Eureka Forbes Ltd spiked 7.29% to Rs 651.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13048 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd gained 6.76% to Rs 141.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cemindia Projects Ltd rose 5.57% to Rs 853.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20763 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ashoka Buildcon drops amid NHAI suspension following Kerala project

Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 14-cr ECM project from Malaysian bank

Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 9.6-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Sensex jumps 119 pts; metal shares advance

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

