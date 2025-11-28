Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 14-cr ECM project from Malaysian bank

Nov 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies has secured an international contract from a leading bank in Malaysia to provide end-to-end project management services for an enterprise content management (ECM) system.

The five-year contract is valued at RM 6,465,400.80 (approximately Rs 13.96 crore) and reinforces Newgens growing presence in international IT and project management services.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or related companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

 

The company reported 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies rose 0.09% to Rs 881 on the BSE.

Nov 28 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

