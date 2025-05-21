Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 259.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.62% to Rs 4.77 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 259.70% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.62% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 215.62% to Rs 24.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 15.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.776.59 -28 15.9225.28 -37 OPM %-48.8539.00 -12.4444.62 - PBDT25.949.50 173 37.6019.27 95 PBT23.497.02 235 28.8210.08 186 NP19.285.36 260 24.057.62 216
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content