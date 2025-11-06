Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.97% to Rs 399.40 croreNet profit of Bhartiya International rose 29.30% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.97% to Rs 399.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales399.40295.91 35 OPM %8.879.62 -PBDT22.6218.17 24 PBT16.1611.77 37 NP9.937.68 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content